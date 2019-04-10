Adult, two juveniles charged with setting bathroom fires at C. Milton Wright High

An 18-year-old and two 17-year-olds are facing arson charges for allegedly setting fires in two outdoor bathrooms on the property of C. Milton Wright High School last month.

Ryan Daniel Hruz, 18, of the 1900 block of Gulstream Court in Forest Hill, has been charged with second-degree arson and first-degree malicious burning, according to a news release from the Office of the State Fire Marshal, which was investigating the fires. He was served a criminal summons Tuesday.

The two 17-year-olds, ones from Forest Hill and another from Bel Air, are facing the same charges as juveniles. Both were released into the custody of their parents

Both charges are felonies, the second-degree arson charge carries a 20-year, $30,000 fine if convicted, according to the fire marshal. First-degree malicious burning carries a five year, $5,000 fine if convicted.

On March 26, a custodian reported fires occurred in two bathrooms located inside a concrete block structure on the high school property. The fires caused approximately $1,000 in damages, according to the fire marshal.

The Deputy State Fire Marshal determined the fires were intentionally set and, during the course of the investigation, the fire marshal’s office requested the public's assistance in identifying photos that were obtained from surveillance cameras on the property.