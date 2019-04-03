Fire Marshal's Office seeks suspects in setting C. Milton Wright bathroom fires

The Office of the State Fire Marshal is seeking three people suspected of recently setting fires in restrooms at C. Milton Wright High School in Bel Air.

Fires were discovered in two restrooms in a “concrete block structure” by a custodian reporting to work the morning of March 26. The fires were “self extinguished,” and the custodian reported the incident to the school resource officer, who then contacted the Fire Marshal’s Office, according to a notice of investigation released by the agency at the time.

No fire departments responded, and the fires caused an estimated $1,000 in damage, according to the earlier NOI.

The Office of the State Fire Marshal released this surveillance image in connection with fires set in restrooms at C. Milton Wright High School.

The Fire Marshal’s Office put out another release, along with images from two surveillance cameras on the high school campus, Wednesday stating that investigators are seeking the public’s help to identify the suspects.

One image shows two young males, one wearing a white baseball cap, gray hooded sweatshirt and tan pants, and another with dark hair and holding a container of amber-colored fluid. The second young man wears a black T-shirt and black pants.

The second image also shows two young males, one wearing a white or gray hooded sweatshirt with blue lettering on the front and tan pants. The second male wears a baseball cap, black collared jacket and black pants. Both carry containers with amber fluid.

Anybody who has information should call the fire marshal’s Northeast Regional Office at 410-836-4844 or the state’s Arson Hotline at 1-800-492-7529.

