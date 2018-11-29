Aberdeen, Bel Air to ring in Christmas this weekend

With Thanksgiving over, the holiday season in Harford County gets into full swing with parades, tree-lightings and a month of festivities.

The activities start Saturday in Aberdeen with its annual Christmas Street celebration, which begins with Breakfast With Santa from 7 to 11 a.m. at Grace United Methodist Church. Tickets are available at the door.

The Christmas Craft Fair at Aberdeen Fire Department on Rogers Street runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., with unique gifts and lunch available for purchase. The Aberdeen Room Museum and Archives, 18 Howard St., will be open from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. to peruse Aberdeen’s history and the nativity scene at Grace UM will be on display from 1 to 2 p.m.

Street entertainers will perform from 1 to 2 p.m. on Wednesday Bel Air Avenue and the window contest winners will be announced at 2 p.m.

The Christmas Street Parade steps off at 3 p.m. along West Bel Air Avenue. Santa and Mrs. Claus will bring up the rear of the parade and lead everyone to Festival Park for a tree-lighting ceremony and visits immediately following the parade.

Bel Air

The Town of Bel Air hosts is annual Christmas parade and tree lighting on Sunday.

The Bel Air Christmas Parade has been a tradition for 29 years and is where the community comes together to celebrate a special time of the year.

Stilt-walkers and acrobats; local high school marching bands; costumed characters and mascots; beauty queens; performance units, dancers, floats, musical groups and even some special equestrian guests will walk the short route, ending with The Living Christmas Tree and the arrival of Santa and Mrs. Claus.

The events begin with a concert on Main Street in front of the Harford County Courthouse at 2 p.m., followed by the parade down Main Street from Lee Street to Shamrock Park beginning at 3:30 p.m.

Santa and Mrs. Claus will lead revelers to the community bonfire and singalong at Shamrock Park, with free cookies and hot chocolate at 4 p.m.

The town’s tree at town hall will be lit at 4:45 p.m.

Havre de Grace

Havre de Grace will wait a week and host its Christmas celebration to coincide with the last First Fridays of the season.

It’s a Holly Jolly First Friday with holiday market, “Light Up Night” tree lighting and Christmas parade in downtown on Friday, Dec. 7 from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Join a festive First Friday celebration featuring holiday market, food trucks and holiday entertainment. The Christmas parade begins at 6 p.m. on St. John Street proceeding to Washington Street ending at Congress Avenue.

Following Santa, along with Mayor William T. Martin, to Lafayette Square where the city’s Christmas tree will be lit to welcome in the holiday season. Santa will be available to hear everyone’s Christmas wishes at Santa Land on Washington Street.

Santa and Mrs. Claus will return to Santa Land on Saturday, Dec. 8 and Saturday, Dec. 15 from noon to 2 p.m. for his last visit before returning to the North Pole. There will be a drawing Dec. 15 for two new bicycles and accessories.

“Come down, shop, eat and enjoy the sights and sounds of Havre de Grace during the holidays and remember what it is like to live in small town America,” Jay McSpadden, of the Winter Wonderland committee of Community Projects of Havre de Grace, said.

