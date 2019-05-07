24-hour campout leads up to Bel Air Chick-fil-A grand opening Wednesday; traffic congestion expected

Before Chick-fil-A opened at 6 a.m. Wednesday at the corner of Baltimore Pike and Kelly Avenue in Bel Air, campers filled the parking lot to be among the 100 people to win free sandwiches for a year.

Shortly before noon Tuesday, about 55 people had registered. Participants are required to remain on the premises overnight until the 6 a.m. opening, a Chick-fil-A spokesperson said.

She said this was the 30th grand opening for one of the participants.

The company allowed participants to use the restrooms and provided breakfast, lunch and dinner as well as entertainment.

The new Bel Air Chick-fil-A is the fourth in Harford County, with restaurants already in Aberdeen, Abingdon and Forest Hill.

In anticipation of the restaurant’s opening, the Bel Air Police Department asked drivers to be aware for the potential of traffic congestion in the area.