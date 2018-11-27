Fire damages Havre de Grace house Monday

A Havre de Grace house was damaged by a fire Monday morning.

The fire in the one-story house in the 1100 block of Chesapeake Drive was reported by a passerby at 11:35 a.m., according to a State Fire Marshal’s Office notice of investigation.

The first units on the scene were from the Susquehanna Hose Company of Havre de Grace.

Approximately 45 firefighters and equipment responded and had the fire under control in 10 minutes, according to the NOI.

The fire originated in the kitchen, according to investigators, who were still working to determine the cause.

“Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the kitchen with extensive smoke and soot damage to the remainder of the home,” the notice of investigation states.

Damage is estimated at $65,000 to the dwelling and $10,000 to contents.

The owner, identified in the NOI as Robert Schmidt, and his two dogs, got out of the house safely and are being assisted by friends and family, according to the NOI.

One Susquehanna Hose firefighter was transported from the scene for what was described as a minor medical emergency and was subsequently treated and released, according to the NOI.

Read more from The Aegis. »

Harford County’s “Choose Civility” campaign kicked off with a breakfast event at the Water’s Edge Events Center in Belcamp on Wednesday. Harford County’s “Choose Civility” campaign kicked off with a breakfast event at the Water’s Edge Events Center in Belcamp on Wednesday. SEE MORE VIDEOS

avought@theaegis.com