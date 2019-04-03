Former BMX biker Tony Hoffman to discuss overcoming addiction with youth at Bel Air church

Tony Hoffman was a top-ranked BMX amateur with multiple endorsements in high school. He was also addicted to prescription pain pills and heroin.

He spent two years in prison for an armed robbery and got sober, and has been since May 2007. It was one specific choice he made — trying marijuana the first time — that changed his life.

Hoffman will share his story with Harford County twice this week — with youth at a special event Thursday at Mount Zion Church in Bel Air at 6:30 p.m. and at the Cherish the Child Symposium Friday at Mountain Christian Church’s New Life Center.

The day-long symposium will bring together more than 600 people, including professionals from fields of child welfare, mental health, education and other disciplines to learn and network during Child Abuse Prevention Month.

“This conference is the culmination of the work of many individuals who care about the welfare and protection of children,” said Erica Rutka, from Harford County Department of Social Services. “It’s a wonderful day for people who do this special work to come together to learn from each other and then to be able to go back to their jobs refreshed with a few new tools in their toolboxes.”

In his speech, Hoffman will talk about the choice that changed his life, and how many times people don’t think of the impact small, insignificant choices will have on their lives, according to his website.

He talks about his set of choices and attitudes that led him to his first drug and how dangerous drug use is. At one point, he was hopeless, homeless and in a state of disrepair, but overcame his addiction.

His new way of thinking and choice-making allowed him to become a professional athlete, Olympic coach at the Rio Olympic Games, and a successful business owner dedicated to bettering his community.

Hoffman is also expected to discuss how communities must change how they think about addiction and that people can work together to improve addiction rates. He maps out his life experiences with substance abuse, and individuals of all ages can see how his recovery took him from homeless in 2006 to the 2016 Olympic games.