One in custody in Harford, two at large after I-95 chase into Maryland from Pennsylvania

One man is in custody in Harford County and two others are at large after a chase that started in Pennsylvania Wednesday morning, Maryland State Police said.

The chase began around 5 a.m. when Pennsylvania State Police followed two stolen vans wanted in connection with a burglary and theft ring in Pennsylvania, Sgt. Sean Norman of the JFK Barrack, said.

The JFK Barrack patrols Interstate 95 from the Maryland-Delaware line to the Baltimore County-City line.

As the vans entered Maryland, they split off, creating two pursuits, Norman said.

One van collided with a Maryland State Police trooper on Route 222 at Craigtown Road. The driver of that van bailed out of the vehicle and ran from police, Norman said. The trooper was not injured.

Troopers searched the area without finding the suspect.

The other van continued south on I-95 but stopped near the Maryland House, Norman said.

One of the two men in the van is in custody, he said. The other ran from the scene and troopers are still searching.

The man in custody has not been charged yet, Norman said.

The story will be updated.

