North Harford's Brooke Ciampaglio, Samuel Macatee are top Cesky scholarship winners

North Harford High School senior Brooke Ciampaglio had to rush from playing in a girls lacrosse regional game in Queen Anne’s County back to Harford County to make it in time for the Al Cesky Scholarship Awards banquet.

Ciampaglio — who was still wearing her green uniform as she and the 23 other scholarship recipients from Harford’s public and private high schools were introduced — and her fellow Hawks lost the game. But it was worth it for her and her family to rush back to the Richlin Catering & Event Center in Edgewood, as she was named the top female winner of a $5,000 Cesky scholarship.

Her North Harford classmate, Samuel Macatee, was named the male $5,000 scholarship winner at the 34th annual awards banquet.

The scholarships are awarded by the Al Cesky Scholarship Fund Inc., named for the late Bel Air High School teacher and coach. Albert “Al” Cesky, who died in 1985, also served as a school administrator and Harford County Public Schools physical education director.

The Cesky fund has awarded $5,000 scholarships to one male and one female Harford County high school senior student-athlete each year since 1986. The other 22 scholarship recipients, half male and half female, each receive $2,000 scholarships.

“I’m glad that they can honor student athletes in this way, as it is a great measure of the quality of the student,” said Macatee, 18, of Street.

Macatee, who has played baseball, basketball and football for North Harford, plans to study finance at the University of Maryland at College Park.

Ciampaglio, 18, of Pylesville, played basketball, field hockey and lacrosse, and she plans to study biochemistry in the honors college at the University of Delaware. She said she is “amazed” that both $5,000 scholarship recipients are from North Harford High this year, noting many students at the Pylesville school look up to Cesky scholarship recipients and aspire to be like them.

“I think it’s just something amazing that we can bring back to our school,” Ciampaglio said.

