Center for the Arts in Harford County moves ahead in approval process, plans presented for community input

Plans to develop more than 41 acres in Abingdon for the Maryland Center for the Arts were greeted with support during a community input meeting Wednesday evening, but the project also generated a number of audience questions about issues such as traffic, environmental impacts, lighting and noise.

“If it’s going to happen, great,” said Vince Rabenau, of Joppa. “I just hope that it comes to fruition in a way that it does really prove to be beneficial to Harford County.”

Rabenau was among about 40 people who filled a meeting room at the Abingdon Library for the community meeting, which lasted about 90 minutes. Toby Musser, board president of the nonprofit Maryland Center for the Visual and Performing Arts, presented the plans along with Dudley Campbell, principal of Bel Air-based Bay State Land Services.

The Center for the Arts is slated for a 41.4-acre property at Route 24 and Wheel Road. The north end is near where Wheel intersects with South Tollgate Road in a roundabout, and the west side of the wooded property is along South Tollgate. The site is across the street from Emmorton Elementary School and just north of a condominium community for residents 55 and older at Tiree Court.

The site has already seen some development, with a small parking lot off of South Tollgate and walking trails. The plans presented Wednesday call for an outdoor amphitheater with 500 theater seats and 500 more lawn seats — 250 each on both sides of the theater seats — plus three buildings with a combined square footage of 64,250.

Musser said the amphitheater and a building which would be a community center will be built first, in a phase that could last up to two years, followed by the second and third buildings. He said board members have “a laundry list” of potential uses for the structures, but they must narrow it down based on available space and what use meets the greatest community need.

Several Tiree Court residents expressed concern about the impact on their community, since they are so close, from traffic or loud music, although others said it could enhance surrounding properties and help Harford County businesses.

Chris Logue, one resident who asked several questions of the presenters, said later that she is not against the project, but “you just went to know that your life is not going to change too much.”

Another Tiree Court resident, Lisa Fuller, noted the center will be within walking distance of her community, could help surrounding property values and be a boon for area businesses.

“I think it’s going to enhance all the businesses in the area,” she said.

Campbell encouraged people to come out to the county’s Development Advisory Committee meeting to express their views during the next step in the approval process. The DAC meetings are open to the public, and they are a time when representatives of multiple state and county agencies give comments on development projects.

Musser also encouraged people to give their input and to visit the center’s website, https://www.mdcenterforthearts.org, for more information.

“We’re happy to have conversations with anybody at any time, and the board is very much involved in the community and wants to make sure that this turns a benefit,” he said.

Read more from The Aegis. »