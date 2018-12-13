No one injured as vehicle runs into CVS in Bel Air

No one was injured Thursday morning when a vehicle ran into the side of the CVS Pharmacy in Bel Air, Maryland State Police said.

The accident happened around 11:45 a.m. at the pharmacy on Route 22 near Brierhill Drive, according to Cpl. Joshua Kres of the State Police Bel Air Barrack. The pharmacy is in the Greenbrier Shopping Center.

Kres said the vehicle ran up the curb and into the side of the building.

“It was just a mistake,” he said, adding that he did not have the age or gender of the driver.

The car was inside the building past the driver’s side window. It had been removed by about 1:15 p.m., but a large hole remained in the building.

