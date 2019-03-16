Harford County Sheriff's Office charges third man in connection with Abingdon bar stabbing

A third man has been charged in connection with the March 7 stabbing at the Bushmill Tavern, according to the Harford County Sheriff’s Office.

Richard Anthony Holbrook, 37, of Abingdon, turned himself in Saturday, the sheriff’s office said. He has been charged with second-degree attempted murder, first- and second-degree assault and reckless endangerment, according to the sheriff’s office.

Holdbrook is being held without bail at Harford County Detention Center.

Two men previously were charged in the case and arrested on March 9.

John Delmer Knopp, 38, of the 2800 block of Creswell Road in Bel Air is charged with attempted first- and second-degree murder, reckless endangerment and two counts each of first- and second-degree assault. Dominic Leon Sykes, 39, of the 4000 block of Timothy Drive in Abingdon is charged with first-degree assault, reckless endangerment and two counts each of attempted second-degree murder and second-degree assault.

Sheriff’s deputies were called to the 4000 block of Philadelphia Road in Abingdon shortly after 2 a.m. March 7 for a report of a stabbing, the sheriff’s office said.

A man had been stabbed in the upper body and was taken to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center.

Deputies determined that Knopp and Sykes got into an argument with the victim inside the Bushmill Tavern and continued outside and became physical, which led to the stabbing, according to the sheriff’s office. It was unclear Saturday how Holbrook was involved in the incident.

They fled the scene before deputies’ arrival, the sheriff’s office said.

Staff reporter Erika Butler contributed to this article.