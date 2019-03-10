Two arrested in stabbing at Bushmill Tavern in Abingdon; victim still hospitalized

Two men have been arrested and charged in connection with the stabbing early Tuesday morning at Bushmill Tavern in Abingdon.

John Delmer Knopp, 38, of the 2800 block of Creswell Road in Bel Air is charged with attempted first- and second-degree murder, reckless endangerment and two counts each of first- and second-degree assault. Dominic Leon Sykes, 39, of the 4000 block of Timothy Drive in Abingdon is charged with first-degree assault, reckless endangerment and two counts each of attempted second-degree murder and second-degree assault.

Arrest warrants were issued Friday, and the men were arrested Saturday and taken to the Harford County Detention Center, where they are being held without bail.

Sheriff’s deputies were called to the 4000 block of Philadelphia Road in Abingdon shortly after 2 a.m. Tuesday for a report of a stabbing, according to the sheriff’s office.

A man had been stabbed in the upper body and was taken by ambulance from the Abingdon Volunteer Fire Company to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center. He remained hospitalized as of Saturday night, according to Cristie Hopkins, director of media relations for the sheriff’s office.

Deputies determined that Knopp and Sykes got into an argument with the victim inside the Bushmill Tavern and continued outside and became physical, which led to the stabbing, according to the sheriff’s office.

The suspects involved fled the scene before deputies’ arrival, the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call the Harford County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at 410-836-5436.

A person whose information leads to the arrest and indictment of the individuals responsible for this crime, may be eligible for a cash reward up to $2,000.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may report their information by submitting a tip online at http://www.harfordsheriff.org/wanted; sending a message to Metro Crime Stoppers by texting to “CRIMES" (274637) and beginning the message with "MCS" then adding the information; or calling Harford Crime Solvers, 888-540-8477.

Courtesy Harford Sheriff's Office John Delmer Knopp, 38, of the 2800 block of Creswell Road in Bel Air, is charged with attempted first- and second-degree murder, reckless endangerment and two counts each of first- and second-degree assault in connection with a stabbing at Bushmill Tavern March 7. John Delmer Knopp, 38, of the 2800 block of Creswell Road in Bel Air, is charged with attempted first- and second-degree murder, reckless endangerment and two counts each of first- and second-degree assault in connection with a stabbing at Bushmill Tavern March 7. (Courtesy Harford Sheriff's Office)

Read more from The Aegis. »