Man stabbed overnight at Bush Mill Tavern in Abingdon, police say

A man was stabbed at Bush Mill Tavern in Abingdon early Thursday morning, police said, and the suspect is still at large.

Harford County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to the 4000 block of Philadelphia Road at the intersection of Route 136 around 2:10 a.m. for a report of a non-fatal stabbing of an adult male, according to Cristie Hopkins of the Harford County Sheriff’s Office.

Motives and type of weapon are unknown, Hopkins said. The victim was taken to Johns Hopkins Bayview for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect fled the area.

The fight may have begun inside the restaurant as an argument and then escalated to a physical confrontation, Hopkins said.

“At this point we are still gathering information to confirm those details. Investigation is active this morning continuing to interviews,” Hopkins said.

Bush Mill Tavern posted on its Facebook page around 7 a.m. Thursday: “Thanks everyone for your concern... unfortunately there was an incident after closing in our parking lot. No employees were involved and we were not aware of a stabbing until which time the police arrived. The person stabbed we understand was treated and released. The incident is under investigation.”