Bel Air family spends evening with Vice President Mike Pence

A Bel Air family recently attended the Christmas tree lighting at the vice president’s residence on the grounds of the Naval Observatory in Washington.

Baltimore County Police Cpl. Eric Brennan and his family — wife Katie and children Gracey, 8 and Tommy, 5 — were invited to attend the Nov. 29 tree lighting through the Fraternal Order of Police.

The invitation came from Vice President Mike Pence and his wife, Karen, “to show support and appreciation for law enforcement throughout the country,” Brennan said.

The vice president’s house is typically not open to the public and they don’t host many events, “so this was a very unique opportunity and experience,” he said.

About 20 police officers and their families attended the Christmas tree lighting ceremony, which included a reading of “Twas the Night Before Christmas.” Brennan said Karen Pence told the group that the vice president always read the book to their grandchildren, and “wanted to do the same for us.”

A light dinner and desserts were provided as a quartet from the U.S. Navy sang Christmas songs — Pence joined in for one or two — and a four-piece band from the Marines played music on the enclosed porch, Brennan said.

As the evening ended, the Pences expressed appreciated for law enforcement “for everything we do each day” and said they “were honored to have us in their home for this event,” Brennan said.

Each child received a small gift of candy and a puzzle of the vice president and his dog, Harley, while adults received an official 2018 Vice President’s residence Christmas tree ornament.

“The kids had a great time and liked speaking to Vice President Pence,” Brennan said. “Katie and I were honored to have been selected to attend this one-in-a-lifetime event and for the time spent with the Second Family at their residence.”

