Bradshaw Road overpass to close as part of $1.1 billion expansion of toll lanes into Harford County

The Bradshaw Road overpass along I-95 in Baltimore County will close for reconstruction starting Monday, part of a $1.1 billion effort to expand northbound express toll lanes on the interstate into Harford County.

All traffic will be detoured to the Raphel Road overpass of I-95 during construction, expected to last until spring of 2020, according to the Maryland Transportation Authority. Access to private residences will be maintained throughout the duration of the project.

Overnight work on I-95 and Bradshaw Road will be necessary, according to MDTA, to ensure the project remains on schedule and to lessen the daily traffic impacts to motorists.

Gov. Larry Hogan and Maryland transportation officials announced in June plans for the Express Toll Lanes Northbound Extension Program, intended to extend the two northbound toll lanes from Route 43 in White Marsh to Route 152 in Joppa by 2023 and north of Route 24 in Abingdon by 2026.

The extension program will be completed in multiple segments, according to MDTA.

I-95 is a major commuter artery for tens of thousands of Harford County residents who work in Baltimore County, Baltimore City and points south. Harford County and other Baltimore region commuters spend an average of just over 30 minutes going each way to work, the eighth-longest among major metropolitan areas in the country, according to 2017 U.S. Census data.

Several aging bridges and overpasses that are more than 50 years old, such as the Bradshaw Road overpass, will be replaced as part of the project and new noise walls will be built during the expansion. Bridges across the Big and Little Gunpowder Falls also will be widened.

The Bradshaw Road overpass needs to be lengthened and raised slightly to provide sufficient room for the northbound express toll lane improvements. It will also be reconstructed to provide sufficient room for a possible southbound toll lane extension, which is being studied.

The state will recoup the cost of building the new toll lanes and related construction through toll collections, MDTA spokesperson John Sales previously told The Aegis.

In addition to building the two express lanes farther out into Harford County, the interchanges at Route 152 in Joppa and Route 24 will be reconstructed, so motorists can exit to them directly from the express lanes. The interchange work at Route 152 also will involve changes to the existing park and ride logs, according to MDTA.

Reconstruction of the Route 24 interchange includes a two-lane flyover ramp toward Bel Air, alleviating congestion for motorists exiting I-95 to routes 24 and 924, MDTA said.

The existing overpasses at Old Joppa and Clayton roads in Harford County will be rebuilt to accommodate the additional lanes, and the bridge over Winters Run between routes 152 and 24 will be widened, Sales said.