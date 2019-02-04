Parents, teachers, students plead with Harford school board not to cut teachers, administrators

Great teachers who teach diverse classes are what motivate many students to go to school. Assistant principals help keep students safe while they’re there.

Cutting any of them would be a detriment to a school system that has already suffered budget cuts over the last decade, parents, students and teachers told members of the Harford County Board of Education at a budget input session Monday night at the school system headquarters in Bel Air.

The school board is considering Harford County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Sean Bulson’s proposed $467.68 million operating budget proposal, which he submitted to the board Jan. 22.

The request is $10 million (1.3 percent) more than last year’s budget, but significantly lower than budget requests sent to the Harford County executive by other superintendents in previous years. Those requests were never fully funded, Bulson told the several hundred people attending the input session, and said he sees his proposal as being more reasonable.

In it, however, he proposes eliminating 179 positions — 153 instructional and 26 administrative, many of which he anticipates will be filled through retirements or other resignations.

“It’s a very tightly balanced budget at this point,” said Bulson, who started as Harford’s superintendent July 1. “Those are very, very deep cuts, and as I’ve said many times, not based on what we think is the best practice for school systems in terms of serving the needs but it’s the reality based on the revenue we believe will be available to us for next year.”

“But shouldn’t we be asking for more?” Hillary Doherty asked. “If we don’t ask for more, we don’t get more.”

She has two children at C. Milton Wright, and said the percentage of the school system’s funding from the county and state have decreased over the years. If the county executive doesn’t provide the funding, the school system needs to provide the county with a list of each position eliminated because the county and state wouldn’t fund them.

Doherty was one of 38 people who urged the school board during the two-hour input session to find a way to not have to cut so many positions, administrative and instructional, and do what it takes to maintain lower class sizes.

Some offered their own suggestions.

Cayleigh Glorioso is a senior at Fallston High School, about to enter society as a taxpaying citizen.

She suggested increasing the income tax in Harford County from 3.06 percent to the legally allowed limit of 3.2 percent to minimize the damages of cutting valuable AP classes and beloved teachers.

“I am aware you don’t control taxes or where they go, but I feel raising taxes is a viable option that should be looked at and brought to the county executive,” Glorioso said.

She would support a 14 percent increase in the income tax rate, as she hoped most people at Monday’s public hearing would.

“Consider all possible solutions to save as many positions as we possibly can,” Glorioso said. “I know if you truly care about teachers, students and staff, you will fight for them and explore all options, even it it means brining the fight all the way to the top.”

Mary Hubner is concerned about the impact of the proposed cuts on education as a whole.

She has lived in Fallston for 20 years and her three children graduated from Fallston schools, went to college and are employed.

“It’s largely due to the education they received in Harford County,” Hubner told the school board members.

Previous cuts have already undermined teachers in the county, she said, and those who remain are being asked to do more with less.

“If you eliminate 153 more, I’m sure it will decimate what has been a desirable, coveted school system,” Hubner said.

Danielle Spigler talks to school board members about next year's proposed budget during an input session Monday night in Bel Air

Education needs to be prioritized in Harford County, and it needs to begin with protecting educators, she said.

Holly Bostic, whose daughters attend North Harford schools, said she’s concerned about the slow learners, and what happens to them with the proposed budget cuts.

One of her daughters requires more help, she said.

“What going to happen to those kids when they’re stuck in a middle school or a high school class of 30 to 35 students? They’re not going to get the proper learning they need, the one-on-one they need,” Bostic, who also drives a school bus for Harford County, said. “I’m just asking you to consider class sizes.”

Other concerns

Mackenzie Wardrope, whose daughter is in pre-K at John Archer, again asked the school board to make the school for special needs students a priority.

“We’re not asking for special classes, we’re asking for basic needs. We want to make John Archer finally a priority, not third on the list,” Wardrope said. “Our kids deserve it.”

It’s been 10 years and the school system isn’t making the school, which serves students from 5 to 21 years old, a priority in its budget, she said.

Tina Dolan, a special needs bus driver for Harford County, asked if any proposals were put forth to have contractors take over the special needs buses, and if so, what would happen to those bus drivers who work for the county.

Clerical employee Linda Lambert said she had a “very small” request: that when the school system determines how to budget for custodial supplies like toilet paper, paper towels and sawdust to use during stomach bug season, that the amount necessary be determined by the number of students in the school, not the square footage of the building.

