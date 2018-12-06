Havre de Grace proposal to limit sewer connections could impact Blenheim Run

Developers of a proposed mixed-use commercial and retail development off Route 40 near Havre de Grace could face a major hurdle if a proposed city ordinance to limit future sewer service outside city limits is approved.

The ordinance, discussed Monday at a public hearing hosted by the City Council, would limit new sewer service connections only to addresses within the City of Havre de Grace — meaning no properties outside the city limits would be eligible. If approved, the rule would take affect Dec. 19.

The ordinance would affect Blenheim Run — a proposal for two buildings that would include 88 apartment units as well as retail and office space. Pending county approval, the project is proposed for 8.83 acres along Route 40 just west of Blenheim Lane. A concept site plan was presented to the county’s Development Advisory Committee on Wednesday.

The plan also calls for a recreational trail around the periphery of the site, a gazebo, playgrounds, community center and pedestrian bridges crossing the Bleheim Run stream.

Bob Capalongo, of CNA Engineering in Forest Hill, said developers are seeking county water and city sewer service. The plan shows the site is just past the city-county boundary, and includes a proposed connection to the municipal sewer service.

Darryl Ivins, of the county’s Division of Water and Sewer, said the site is currently within the City of Havre de Grace’s sewer service area, and he recommended that the developer obtain a letter from the city stating there are adequate facilities to provide sewer service.

But Shane Grimm, the city’s deputy director of planning, said the city does not plan to provide sewer service for the project “at this time.”

“Certainly there will be further discussions with the applicant regarding that, but at this time we do not intend to provide service,” he said.

If approved, the ordinance would not affect customers outside city limits who already receive sewer service, according to the legislation.