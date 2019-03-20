Andrew Evans, Southampton eighth-grader, earns Student Achievement Award

Andrew “Drew” Bailey Evans, an eighth-grader at Southampton Middle School, was presented with a Student Achievement Award by the Bel Air town commissioners Monday night.

“We’re very, very lucky to have some students honored throughout the years, really amazing students,” said Susan Burdette, the chair of the Bel Air Board of Town Commissioners. “And I say we hope to have them back up on the dais someday.”

About a dozen family members and friends attended Monday’s meeting to watch Drew, on crutches, accept his award, which said he is “an outstanding student at Southampton Middle School and is an incredible young man.”

Last year, Drew helped found Volun-Teen, a non-profit that regularly helps with projects in the Bel Air community as well as other organizations like St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

He’s also a strong student in all his classes and is “quick to help others or offer a word of encouragement to his peers,” according to the award.

“Drew’s positive outlook on life and presence make him a joy to be around,” the award stated. “Drew has a sense of humor and is considered a leader amongst his fellow students, friends and by the faculty of Southampton Middle School.”