Bel Air seeks public input Tuesday on future police station plans

Bel Air residents are being asked to give their input on potential upgrades to the town’s police headquarters.

A public input meeting will be held Tuesday, Nov. 27, starting at 7 p.m. at Town Hall to discuss a feasibility study recommendations for improvements to the town’s sole police facility, currently located on the ground floor of Town Hall, which is off North Hickory Avenue.

According to an announcement from town government, residents who attend Tuesday’s meeting will have the opportunity to review potential options, ask questions and provide feedback.

Since last year, town officials have been discussing if they should modernize the existing police station or build a new facility, either adjacent to Town Hall near the corner of Hickory Avenue and Lee Way or at some other location on land the town currently owns or could consider acquiring.

The town put out a request for proposals and in March the Board of Town Commissioners the board agreed to spend $43,290 to hire Crabtree, Rohrbaugh & Associates, an architectural and design firm with offices in Towson, Mechanicsburg, Pa., and Charlottesville, Va., to conduct the feasibility study.

“The police lack dedicated space for crucial tasks, proper equipment to perform required duties and vital security improvements typically found in most current law enforcement buildings,” town Planning Director Kevin Small said in requesting that the consultant be hired. “Several studies have been prepared in the past, however, no progress has been made to address the perceived inadequacies.”

Small, who has been working with the consultants, as has Police Chief Charles Moore, could not be reached for comment Monday.

Crabtree, Rohrbaugh’s hiring came a couple of weeks after the commissioners discussed the police station situation in detail during a retreat held at the Bel Air Armory.

Regardless if the existing station is renovated or a new one is built somewhere else, the project is expected to run millions of dollars and is likely to have an impact of future town budgets for several years, town officials said.

One proposal discussed during the March retreat was to consider selling existing property the town owns that it is not using, with the proceeds being used to help defray the cost of the police station project.

As with the entire Town Hall building, the police headquarters is nearly 55 years old.

About a decade ago, town officials planned to undertake a major reconstruction or replacement of the Town Hall building – a project that would have encompassed a new police facility; however, they eventually shelved that plan because of the 2008-09 economic recession and the potential cost.

