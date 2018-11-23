Bel Air Lions trees delayed again, expected to be open for business around noon Sunday

The Bel Air Lions Club has run into another snag with delivery of its Christmas trees, but says the stand will be open for business around noon Sunday.

While the trees were expected to be delivered Saturday morning, they won’t arrive until Saturday afternoon, and Lions Club members don’t want their volunteers to have to unload them in the rain, Dave Ellis, chairman of the Bel Air Lions Club Christmas Tree Sales Program, said.

The truck bringing the trees was delayed four hours in leaving its last delivery point in Roanoke, Va., so he didn’t arrive at the tree grower in North Carolina and get his truck loaded until 6 p.m. Friday, Ellis said.

Truckers must take a 10-hour break every 24 hours, so although the truck has been loaded and is headed toward Bel Air, the driver will have to stop by 10 p.m. and cannot resume until 8 a.m. Saturday. That would put him at the Lions lot sometime in the early afternoon when the forecast calls for pouring rain.

“I won't ask our wonderful volunteers to work in the cold pouring rain for two hours unloading a truck and then take more time to unwrap trees,” Ellis said in an email.

The plan is for the trucker to arrive Saturday afternoon and stay in the lot overnight Saturday. Lions Club members and volunteers will then unload the truck at 10 a.m. Sunday, and start selling trees as soon as they are unwrapped and in the racks, most likely around noon.

“On the up-side, the Bel Air Lions Club will have the freshest Fraser firs in town! The trees were just cut Wednesday and they've had plenty of water,” Ellis said. “The Bel Air Lions Club cup may be half-full with rain, but with all the problems encountered trying to get this tree sale off and running, something great has got to happen.”