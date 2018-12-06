Bel Air Lions to get 150 Christmas trees Saturday. When they're gone, that's it

The Bel Air Lions Club is expecting to get its final shipment of Christmas trees Saturday morning.

Once they’re gone there won’t be any more.

On Wednesday, about 23 trees remained on the lot across from Harford Mall, according to Lions Club President Dave Guzewich.

The club found about 150 Douglas firs, about 8 to 9 feet tall, from a grower in Allentown, Pa., which will deliver the trees around 8 a.m. Saturday.

“These are the taller trees; people have been clamoring for them,” Guzewich said. He suggested people in the market arrive early.

“We expect people to be lined up for them, so we don’t know how long they’ll last,” he said.

The annual tree sale is a popular and beneficial fundraiser for the Lions Club. But this year the club has had difficulty securing enough trees, largely due to the extreme wet weather that struck along the East Coast.

Club members called dozens of growers from North Carolina, where the first shipment of trees came from, to Pennsylvania.

“They’re all in the same boat. What trees they can get are already promised,” he said.

Last year the club sold 1,500 trees and this year was hoping to sell 1,700, so the shortage is going to result in a financial hit. The Lions plan to make around $25,000 from their tree sales each year, he said.

“This year maybe we’ll get a third of that,” he said.

Unfortunately, he said, that means the club will have to tighten its belt in terms of the donations it makes to community groups.

“Some organizations and groups we usually help we won’t be able to help this year,” he said. “Obviously that takes a toll.”

Meanwhile, while it’s not expected to offset the tree sales, the Lions Club is trying something new in 2019 — hosting its first Bubble Soccer tournament, scheduled for Saturday, April 13, from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Arena Club in Churchville.

Sixteen teams will raise money to participate and compete — five people to a team, with three on the field at each time. The winning team will receive a price, Guzewich said. For more information, visit the Bel Air Lions Club Facebook page.

“We think it’s going to be a hit, it will be a fun event,” Guzewich said.

