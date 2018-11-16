Bel Air Lions Christmas tree delivery delayed

The stands are all set up for the annual Bel Air Lions Christmas tree sale, but the trees are missing.

The 14th annual sale was supposed to begin Saturday with the delivery of 1,700 Fraser fir trees, but their delivery has been delayed this year, Dave Guzewich of the Bel Air Lions Club, said.

Like in Maryland, the weather in North Carolina, where the tree farms are, has been wet, he said.

“These trees (Fraser fir) grow above 2,500 [feet] and the grower cannot get the trucks up the mountain to reach the trees to harvest,” Guzewich said.

The Lions Club is hoping for delivery next week, but they won’t know until the grower contacts them, he said.

The sale is held at Heavenly Waters Park near Harford Mall. The trees, which range from 5 to 9 feet tall, are $60 (cash or check) regardless of size.

In previous years, students from Bel Air High School and other community organizations have helped unload the trucks on the Saturday morning they’re delivered.

“This is the Lions largest fundraiser of the year and, through this and other service efforts, the Bel Air Lions contribute over $50,000 in donations and services back to the community each year. Over the years, this has become an important part of the community’s holiday celebration,” David Ellis, chairman of the Lions tree sales event, said.

The Lions provide many services to the community each year including sight and hearing conservation programs, eyeglasses and hearing aids, support to local food banks and homeless shelters; support to many youth activities including Child Safety Day, scouting, Explorers, community service scholarships, Bel Air High School sports and drama activities and Harford County Teen Court; assisting youth to attend Diabetes camps; July 4 celebration support; medical equipment lending closet; and Rockfield Manor garden sponsorship.

For more information or to get involved with the Lions of Bel Air, contact the Club at 410-879-2914 or visit www.belairlions.org or Facebook/BelAirLions.