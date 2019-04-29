Bel Air man arrested in Virginia facing charges after allegedly robbing a Bel Air bank Saturday

A Bel Air man was served and arrested in Virginia Monday charging him with robbing a Bel Air bank early Saturday afternoon.

Julius Elmo Montgomery III, 37, of the 1000 block of Spalding Drive, allegedly robbed the M&T Bank in the Bel Air Plaza in the 500 block of Baltimore Pike around 1 p.m. Saturday. No one was injured in the robbery, Det. Cpl. Matthew Gullion said.

He is facing charges of theft, robbery and first- and second-degree assault, Gullion said.

Gullion said he could not provide details of the robbery, but officers from Bel Air Police Department issued a warrant for Montgomery’s arrest mid-day Monday.

Detectives learned late Monday afternoon that Montgomery was being held on traffic violations in Virginia, where he was served the warrant. He is being held at a regional jail in Virginia and awaiting extradition to Maryland, Gullion said.

The Bel Air department is working with the FBI’s Baltimore field office on the investigation. The Harford County Sheriff’s Office and Maryland State Police also provided assistance.

Montgomery has several armed robbery convictions, including one in Harford County in April 2012 for a robbery in February 2012. He was sentenced to 20 years in jail with all but nine months suspended, according to online court records.

In January 2013, Montgomery pleaded guilty to an armed robbery in Baltimore County a year earlier.

He also has convictions in Harford County for theft, marijuana possession, assault and credit card fraud, according to online court records.