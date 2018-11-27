Bel Air officials honor Josephine Bianco with Student Achievement Award

In honoring her with a Student Achievement Award during the most recent town meeting, Bel Air town leaders said Josephine “Josie” Bianco “represents the heart and soul of a Bel Air Bulldog.”

Josie is a fifth-grader at Bel Air Elementary, whose mascot is a bulldog.

According to the proclamation she received from Mayor Susan Burdette during the Nov. 19 town meeting, Josie participates in all school activities “demonstrating pride and successful growth in learning opportunities.”

Josie is the BAES Student Government Association president and has spearheaded efforts to help in the community, most recently in promoting the countywide Socktober Drive. She also delivers her school’s daily announcements “with enthusiasm.”

Other activities in which she participates include her school’s Patriot Program and Bel Air Running Kids.

“Josie’s respectful and compassionate character shines through in her membership of a local Girl Scout troop [and] Josie lives the school motto of Believe, Achieve, Empower, Succeed every day,” her proclamation states.

The Town Board members also noted that Josie has worked very diligently to earn her Achievement Award, “and we encourage you to continue your commitment to excellence.”

Joining Josie for the award presentation were BAES fifth grade teachers Laura Wheeler and Shannon O’Connor.

Read more from The Aegis. »

Harford County’s “Choose Civility” campaign kicked off with a breakfast event at the Water’s Edge Events Center in Belcamp on Wednesday. Harford County’s “Choose Civility” campaign kicked off with a breakfast event at the Water’s Edge Events Center in Belcamp on Wednesday. SEE MORE VIDEOS

avought@theaegis.com