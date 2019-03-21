Bel Air Police officer injured in crash at Route 1 and Route 24

A Bel Air Police officer was injured in a crash at the intersection of Routes 1 and 24 Wednesday night when his patrol vehicle collided with another vehicle as the officer tried to make a traffic stop.

Officer First Class Mark Zulauf, a 17-year veteran of the Bel Air Police Department, was heading south on Route 1 when he made a left turn at Route 24 to conduct a “traffic stop for a red light violation,” according to a statement from Police Chief Charles Moore.

The crash happened around 8 p.m. as Zulauf’s patrol car collided with another vehicle heading north on Route 1. The chief identified that driver, who was not injured, as a 64-year-old man who resides in Texas.

Zulauf was taken to University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Medical Center in Bel Air with minor injuries. He has since been released and is recuperating at home, Moore said in a follow-up email Thursday.

The busy intersection of Route 1 and Route 24 was illuminated by the lights on several police cars around 9 p.m. Wednesday night. The patrol vehicle was on the back of a tow truck as a handful of police officers gathered at the scene of the crash.

Another vehicle, which appeared to be a Mercury SUV, also sat in the intersection with a section of its front bumper lying in the road. The operator of a second wrecker arrived a short time later and began removing that vehicle as well.

The Bel Air Police Department and Maryland State Police continue to investigate the crash, according to Moore’s statement.

