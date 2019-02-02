59th annual Bel Air Gun Show draws hundreds, continues Sunday

More than 1,500 people had come through the doors by the time exhibitors in the 59th annual Bel Air Gun Show began breaking down at the end of the day Saturday, and about 400 to 500 more people are expected for the third and final day of the show Sunday, according to organizers.

“Today has been great; our attendance is almost exactly the same as last year,” Mike Horsmon, president of the Izaak Walton League of America’s Harford County chapter, said late Saturday afternoon.

The gun show is an annual fundraiser for the local chapter. Proceeds support its scholarship program, through which five high school seniors can each earn a $1,000 scholarship to study environmental science in college. Any money available beyond the $5,000 scholarship program is used for chapter conservation projects and water quality monitoring, according to Horsmon.

“It’s keeping that money within the county and benefitting locals,” he said.

The gun show was held at the Bel Air Armory in the town’s downtown district. Visitors could browse and purchase handguns, shotguns, hunting rifles, semiautomatic rifles, antique firearms, plus knives, hunting accessories, even purses equipped to carry a concealed firearm.

“We like to support local businesses, and most of the people are local,” Fallston resident Stephanie Raynor said of the show’s roughly 50 vendors.

She visited the show with her husband, Shane, who checked out the handguns on display at the table operated by Jack’s Gun Works, of Havre de Grace. Her sons, Nathan, 12, and Logan, 9, also accompanied her.

Raynor said her family owns firearms — Nathan has passed his hunter safety courses, and Logan is scheduled to take his classes this summer. She said she wants her children to understand how to handle guns safely, especially if they are visiting a friend whose family keeps firearms at home, and then her sons can take the lead and ensure their friends do not misuse the weapons.

“I feel like the more educated you are, the safer you’re going to be,” Raynor said.

Nathan, who has been hunting since age 7, agreed, noting that a gun is “not anything to play with — they can seriously hurt somebody.”

The gun show continues from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $10 per person, and children 14 and younger are free. The Armory is at 37 N. Main St. in Bel Air.

