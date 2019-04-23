People with visual impairments, friends and family, search for 'beeping' Easter eggs at Churchville Recreation Complex

The steady, rhythmic beep, like that of a car alarm, reverberated as people searched for the sources of the noise — oversized, brightly-colored Easter eggs — Saturday at the Churchville Recreation Complex.

The egg hunt, put on by the Harford County Parks & Recreation Department and sponsored by the Churchville Recreation Council, was an opportunity for people with visual impairments to take part in an Easter egg hunt. Sighted friends and family members could also participate while wearing blindfolds.

“Anything we can do for the community — we’re not just a rec center, we’re a community center,” said Don Eller, president of the recreation council, who noted children with disabilities “need to have fun, too.”

This year is the first for the beeping egg hunt as the county government expands the recreation opportunities offered for people with special needs, as well as members of the wider community to gain greater “sensitivity” to what it is like to live with a disability, according to Cindy Mumby, spokesperson for the county government, and Rachel Kollasch, therapeutic recreation specialist.

The 48 beeping eggs, which had been donated to the recreation council by the International Association of Bomb Technicians and Investigators, laid on the grass and a few obstacles on the grounds near the Level Building at the recreation complex.

They beeped incessantly as people with disabilities, as well as their friends and family wearing blindfolds, searched.

“It’s hard being blind!” Lexi Winiecki, 13, of Churchville, remarked as she took off her blindfold.

Lexi took part in the egg hunt with her 10-year-old sister, Wendy, who is sighted but has intellectual disabilities, and her parents, Jennifer and Scott Winiecki.

She said later that she kept bumping into obstacles and her sister, and faced the challenge of singling out the beep of an individual egg. Lexi’s parents reminded her of how much she relies on her sight and had to depend on her other senses to find the eggs.

Scott Winiecki praised the beeping egg hunt, as his daughter Wendy could take things “at her own pace.” He noted there are events in Harford County for children with special needs and events for “typical kids.”

“But they don’t always get to have fun together, so this [beeping egg hunt] is a nice event that they can both participate in,” he said.

About 50 children, including those who pre-registered and those who signed up at the door, participated in the beeping egg hunt. The beeping egg hunt happened around the same time as a hunt for plastic Easter eggs on an adjacent section of the recreation complex grounds.

The beeping egg hunt drew people from as far away as Silver Spring, and participants included children and adults with visual impairments who appreciated that it gave them an opportunity to participate and engage in the community.”

Katherine Caviness, of Bel Air, attended with her daughters, 10-year-old Lindsey and 6-year-old Bella, her neighbor’s child, Ethan Nguyen, 6, as well as two foster children.

None of the children with her Saturday have special needs, but Caviness said she does not know when a foster child with special needs could come to her family, so she wants to ensure her kids have experiences to generate greater empathy and sensitivity.

“It gives them a different experience of different lives that people live,” she said.

Therefore, Lindsey Caviness and Ethan Nguyen searched for beeping eggs while wearing blindfolds.

“I wanted to see what would happen, what it would feel like,” Lindsey said.

She and Ethan were both able to gather several eggs. They had to rely on their senses of hearing and touch to find them, as there were occasions where an egg was right at their feet or right in front of them on a raised obstacle, but the beeping of one egg mixed with the beeping of the others, so they had to use their hands to feel in front of them and secure the egg.

Ethan, who described the environment as “totally dark,” said it was easier for him to crawl on the ground to get to an egg.

Harford County is providing a number of recreational opportunities for children with special needs, such as the Harford County Bike Camp, scheduled for late June, the Sensory Trail at Schucks Road Regional Park, a sensory walk for Halloween, karaoke nights, even a $250,000 allocation in County Executive Barry Glassman’s proposed fiscal 2020 budget to support The Miracle League of Harford County’s efforts to build a baseball field at the Schucks Road park, according to Kollasch and Mumby.

Kollasch said she has organized a group, Friends of TR (Therapeutic Recreation) through which participants, parents, caregivers and support staff can give their views about existing programs and brainstorm ideas about new ones.

Contact Kollasch at 410-638-4899 or rlkollasch@harfordcountymd.gov for more information.

