Bel Air Middle turkeys, er, students, trot around campus

In keeping with tradition, students at Bel Air Middle School hit the trail Thursday for the school’s 36th annual Turkey Trot run, sponsored by the physical education department.

Students made their way along the approximately 1.15-mile course around the school’s campus on the warm fall day. Races were broken into boys and girls divisions by grade level and some staff members ran along with the students, including Nick Rhodes, the school’s Bel Air Police resource officer and former Bel Air Middle School student.

Other faculty, some donning stylish turkey hats, were stationed throughout the course cheering on students and making sure everyone was OK.

Runners finished at Bel Air High School’s Bobcat Stadium, where friends, family and faculty waited to cheer them to the finish.

Members of the physical education team stood at the finish with stop watches yelling out times to the students as they crossed the finish line.