Second person arrested in connection with Aberdeen shooting incident

A second person suspected of shooting at a group of people in Aberdeen last Friday night has been arrested, according to the Harford County Sheriff’s Office.

Charles Kenneth Montgomery Ashby, 21, of the 200 block of Washington Avenue in Towson, is charged with three counts each of attempted first-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault and reckless endangerment. He also faces single counts of use of a firearm in a felony or violent crime and vandalism more than $1,000, according to online court records.

He is being held without bail at the Harford County Detention Center pending a bail review hearing Thursday.

Ashby is the alleged shooter in a Friday night incident on Bristol Forest Drive in Aberdeen.

He was with Antone Russell Green, 20, of the 100 block of Broadneck Crossing Road in Edgewood. Green had agreed to meet a woman there who wanted to return half marijuana she had stolen from him and $500 — a friend had kept the other half stolen, according to police.

Ashby was a passenger in Green’s car and allegedly got out and started shooting at the woman and her friends. One of the shots went through a headrest on a seat where a woman was sitting and had ducked when the shots were fired, according to charging documents.

When he was interviewed by police, Green initially denied the incident but later admitted to driving to Bristol Forest Drive with a person he knows as “Charlie” who has a nickname “Scooby,” according to charging documents.

“Charlie” was identified as Ashby through fingerprints on Green’s car, according to the charging documents. The victim also identified Ashby in a set of photos. Green said he didn’t know Ashby had a weapon or that he was going to shoot at the woman and her friends.

Green was arrested Saturday and is being held without bail at the detention center. He is charged with three counts each of attempted first-degree murder, first-degree assault and reckless endangerment from a car and one count of use of a firearm in a violent crime, according to court records.

