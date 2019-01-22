Edgewood man charged with attempted murder when a friend tries to return drugs she stole from him

An Edgewood man whose father called “a good kid” was charged over the weekend with attempted murder in what a Harford judge said was a “shocking” incident.

Antone Russell Green, 20, of the 100 block of Broadneck Crossing Road, is charged with three counts each of attempted first-degree murder, first-degree assault and reckless endangerment from a car and one count of use of a firearm in a violent crime, according to court records.

He is being held without bail at the Harford County Detention Center.

Green and a friend met Saturday evening with a woman who said she regularly buys marijuana from Green, according to charging documents.

She met Green, she told police, because she and other friends had staged a theft of Green’s marijuana earlier in day. She and one of the friends split the half pound they had stolen.

Later in the evening, the woman said she felt bad about the theft and was meeting Green on Bristol Forest Drive in Aberdeen — “a normal meeting spot when she purchased marijuana from Green,” according to charging documents — to return the portion she kept and give him $500 for the part her friend kept, according to charging documents.

Green was upset the full amount of marijuana had not been returned, the friend told police.

A front-seat passenger in Green’s car got out and pointed a gun with a laser sight at the woman and her friends. The group drove off and as they did, several rounds were fired at their car, according to charging documents.

One of the shots fired broke the rear window of the fleeing vehicle and went through the head rest of the front passenger seat, where a woman was sitting but had ducked down when the shooting started, according to the court documents.

Green is a 2016 Edgewood High graduate who is enrolled at Harford Community College and works two jobs — at the YMCA teaching sports to children and as a drummer at his church, Rooted Bible Fellowship, Green’s lawyer told District Court Judge Susan Hazlett during Green’s bail review hearing Tuesday.

Green’s father is a biomedical engineer for Upper Chesapeake Health and his mother is a teacher, she said.

“They’re a very upstanding family in the community,” she said.

Green’s father told Hazlett he was “at a loss for words.”

“He was with the wrong people. He’s a good kid,” his father said, adding that he wants to get his son back home and back in school.

His lawyer said that while the charges are very serious, Green did not fire the gun, another individual did.

“To have him be held without bail would be absolutely devastating to Mr. Green,” she said.

Hazlett said that while Green’s parents are well-established in the community and he’s a productive member of society, she can’t overlook the serious nature of the charges.

“He may not have fired the gun, but the statement of charges is shocking and it concerns the court enormously,” Hazlett said and ordered that Green be held without bail.

She said if the charges are modified by the State’s Attorney’s Office, she will reconsider his bail.

