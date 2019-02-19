Bel Air leaders celebrate Maryland Historic Trust recognition of Armory Marketplace business incubator

Bel Air leaders, along with state officials and members of the construction and design teams, celebrated Tuesday the recent recognition by the Maryland Historical Trust of the town’s Armory Marketplace business incubator.

“This project represents a perfect example of collaboration between the Maryland Historical Trust, who inspired us to preserve and maintain the historical integrity of the Armory site, and the Department of Housing and Community Development, Community Legacy Program, who provided us with the financial support and guidance to see this project through design and construction,” Mayor Susan Burdette said.

The Project Excellence: Community Impact award was presented to town officials Jan. 31, during the Historical Trust’s annual Preservation Awards event in Annapolis.

Burdette and Trish Heidenreich, the town’s director of economic development, recognized the state officials from the DHCD and historical trust, representatives of Bel Air design firm Frederick Ward Associates, Edgewood construction firm Imark Builders, and town staff, department heads and commissioners — past and present — who supported the decade-long project to refurbish the garages behind the Bel Air Armory on Main Street downtown.

The garage spaces now host four commercial tenants in the incubator spaces as well as a permanent anchor tenant, the Harford Artists’ Association.

