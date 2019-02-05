Police: Tracks through snow, dropped cellphone help ID one of four suspected in 7-Eleven robbery

Tracks through the snow and a dropped cellphone led detectives to one of four men suspected of robbing a 7-Eleven in Abingdon early Saturday morning.

Three of the men came into the store around 12:45 a.m. Saturday wearing masks and gloves, according to charging documents. They forced the store clerk to the back of the counter, where one put his gun to her head and threatened her if she did not cooperate, police say.

The man the clerk called the ringleader demanded $1,000, but she could only get $30 from the time-locked safe and $215 from the register, which she gave them.

A fourth person entered the store and filled up a backpack with snacks then all four left and headed toward the adult bookstore, according to charging documents.

They also stole lottery tickets and cigarettes, according to the Harford County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies followed the tracks through the snow, into a wooded area — where a Doritos bag lay on the ground — and to an abandoned trailer in the 3900 block of Pulaski Highway, where it appears the robbers had parked their cars.

A cellphone was found on the ground, according to charging documents.

Using social media, detectives identified the photo on the cellphone as Darius Eldon Pittman, 18, of the 800 block of Olive Branch Court in Edgewood. Another social media account showed Pittman holding a black and gray semi-automatic handgun, matching the description of the weapon provided by the store clerk.

Known to update his social media accounts often, Pittman had not updated them in 22 hours, “consistent with him losing his cell phone,” according to charging documents.

Pittman was arrested later Saturday and charged with armed robbery, robbery, first- and second-degree assault, theft $100 to $1,500 and use of a firearm in a violent crime.

He is being held without bail at the Harford County Detention Center.

Detectives are trying to determine the identity of the other three suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call Det. David Skica at 443-409-3256.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may report their information through the methods listed below, in the comments. If the information you provide leads to the arrest and indictment of the individuals responsible for this crime, you may be eligible for a cash reward up to $2,000.

