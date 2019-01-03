Edgewood man charged in robbery; asked grandfather to cash stolen scratch-off lottery tickets

An Edgewood man who allegedly asked his grandfather to cash stolen lottery scratch-off tickets has been charged with stealing them from a convenience store.

Jason Sieracki, 22, of the 400 block of Trimble Fields Drive, is charged with armed robbery, theft $1,500 to $25,000 and two counts of use of a handgun in a violent crime, according to charging documents. He was released from Harford County Detention Center on his own recognizance.

Sieracki allegedly walked into the 7-Eleven store in the 500 block of Edgewood Road on Dec. 23 and brought two drinks to the counter. He demanded cash and lottery tickets from the cashier. Sieracki allegedly pulled up his jacket and displayed a handgun in his waistband, according to charging documents.

The items — $150 cash, 179 scratch-off tickets and two drinks — were put in a bag and Sieracki left the store, the clerk told police.

The Maryland Lottery Commission, which had been notified of the thefts, told Harford County Sheriff deputies that three of the stolen tickets — two valued at $40 and one at $100 — were taken to a convenience store in Edgewood to be cashed, according to court records. A clerk refused to cash the tickets, records show.

Deputies reviewed video footage and determined a 60- to 70-year-old man driving a Jeep SUV tried to cash the tickets. The vehicle was tracked to Sieracki’s home, and on Dec. 27 deputies spoke with Sieracki’s grandfather, who said Sieracki asked him to cash the tickets.

He told deputies he thought it was odd the cashier wouldn’t cash the tickets, but left and gave them back to his grandson, according to charging documents.

When deputies searched the house, they found a sweatshirt matching the one the robbery suspect was wearing.

Sieracki told deputies he needed money for car insurance and Christmas gifts so he covered his face, went into the convenience store with a BB gun and stole the items, according to charging documents.

Deputies found the remaining lottery tickets and BB gun where Sieracki said they would be. They also found a green hood/mask combination.

