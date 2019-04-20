Volunteers plant trees on Harford Community College’s campus to mark Arbor Day

Volunteers turned out Friday morning to plant 140 trees on the campus of Harford Community College in Bel Air before rainstorms rolled in, helping to celebrate Arbor Day.

This was the 16th annual Arbor Day celebration organized by the Harford County Department of Planning & Zoning to plant native trees throughout the county. It also included demonstrations from local organizations including the Susquehannock Wildlife Society, Master Gardeners and an appearance by Myrtle the Recycling Turtle.

Families, civic organizations, school groups and Scouts participated in the planting, along with Harford County Executive Barry Glassman and HCC President Dr. Dianna Phillips.

All participants received a free tree to take home, provided by the Forest Conservancy District Board of Harford County, an advocacy group that promotes stewardship, conservation, and sustainable use of Maryland’s forest resources, according to a news release from Harford County government.

This celebration also included the 16th annual presentation of the Arbor Day Foundation’s National Arbor Day Tree City USA Award to Harford County government. The award recognizes the work of elected officials, staff, and citizens who plant and care for the community forest, benefiting the environment and the economy, according to the news release.

The Arbor Day Foundation is a nonprofit conservation organization of nearly 1 million members whose mission is to inspire people to plant, nurture and celebrate trees.

Since 2003, Harford County has planted over 32,000 native trees in recognition of Arbor Day, according to the release. Tree varieties native to Harford County include red maple, tulip poplar, white oak, black walnut, eastern red cedar and redbud.