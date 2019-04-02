APG daytime testing may be heard in community

Daytime testing is scheduled at Aberdeen Proving Ground this week, and it may produce noise that is heard outside the installation.

The U.S. Army Test and Evaluation Command's (ATEC), U.S. Army Aberdeen Test Center (ATC) is scheduled to conduct testing Wednesday through Friday, according to the news release from APG.

“These operations will not be hazardous to residents of surrounding communities and are a necessary part of the Army's Testing mission,” the release states.

APG leadership takes noise complaints seriously, and encourages members of the community who may be concerned about testing on the proving grounds to contact the installation at 443-861-6586.