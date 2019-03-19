Noise, vibrations likely during testing at APG Edgewood area

There will be testing in the Edgewood area of Aberdeen Proving Ground between 10 a.m. and noon Wednesday, and again Thursday, which may produce noise and/or vibrations that can be heard outside the installation.

These operations will not be hazardous to residents of surrounding communities and are a necessary part of the Army's testing mission, according to a news release from APG Public Affairs.

“Understanding the noise cannot be contained on the installation, organizations on APG take every measure to mitigate instances when it becomes problematic to residents off the installation. To ensure we minimize the impact to our neighbors, we monitor the weather and the noise readings continuously throughout each day,” according to the release.

“APG leadership takes noise complaints very seriously and wants to provide as much transparency as possible to the surrounding communities without compromising the security of the missions conducted here, and their importance to Army and Soldier readiness.”

Anyone living in surrounding communities concerned about testing at Aberdeen Proving Ground should contact the installation at 443-861-6586.