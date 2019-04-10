Four Harford school districts under building moratoriums as officials keep eyes on Bel Air Middle district

Four elementary school districts — Emmorton, Magnolia, Homestead-Wakefield and Red Pump — currently have moratoriums on new residential development, and Harford County school and government officials are keeping their eyes on the Bel Air Middle School district in case that school’s student population continues to exceed its capacity.

“As we look at this data, [we are] looking at the [housing] development and what we project will happen, and what the impact will be on those schools that’s already stressed,” Cornell Brown, assistant superintendent for operations for Harford County Public Schools, said during a recent meeting of the county’s Adequate Public Facilities Advisory Board.

Brown also discussed how the school system is tracking monthly changes in student population at each school — beyond the traditional Sept. 30 count of students sent to the state — that HCPS facilities planners are working with school administrators to review how office and classroom space is used, and that the school system and county government are sharing information to better determine which types of housing units are producing the greatest number of students, whether more are coming from apartment communities, single-family houses or other types.

“That will allow us to get a more refined look at where the students are coming from, which will help the schools then plan,” Bradley Killian, the county’s planning and zoning director, told fellow board members.

The APF board, which is chaired by the County Council president and includes representatives from the school system, county government and the Harford County Council of PTAs, meets twice a year in the spring and fall to review enrollment data for Harford’s 54 public schools as well as data on permits issued for residential construction and the revenue raised by taxes and fees related to housing development.

A moratorium is placed, in accordance with the county code, on new approvals for residential construction in a school district where the student population is at 110 percent of a school’s state-rate capacity, or it is projected to hit 110 percent in three years.

Killian stressed that the moratorium only applies to new approvals, not plans that were approved before the moratorium went into effect.

“Homes can still be built, it just means no new plans can be approved,” he said during the board’s meeting Thursday at the County Council headquarters in Bel Air.

Harford County Public Schools had 37,828 students systemwide as of the Sept. 30 count, several weeks after the current school year started. That population had a net gain of 186, to 38,014, as of the end of February, according to data presented by Brown.

The county’s 33 elementary schools had the largest gain through February, adding 214 students, while the nine middle schools gained 58 students and the 10 high schools lost 84 students, according to Brown.

The school system had been losing students for years, and it has an overall capacity of 44,404 students, meaning it is operating at 86 percent capacity as of the end of February, according to HCPS data.

The system began adding students during the 2016-2017 school year, for a gain of 572 between the Sept. 30, 2016, count and the end of February.

School districts began to be placed in moratorium as of the APF board’s spring 2018 meeting, starting with Emmorton Elementary School in Bel Air South and Magnolia Elementary in the Joppatowne-Edgewood area.

Homestead-Wakefield Elementary, on the southern end of Bel Air, and Red Pump, which opened in 2011 and is north of Bel Air, followed in late 2018.

Emmorton had 632 students and was at 111 percent of its capacity as of February, and Homestead-Wakefield had 1,030 students and stood at 114 percent capacity.

Magnolia had 580 students and was at 103 percent capacity as of February; it has added 12 students since last September, and its capacity grew from 101 to 103 percent.

The Sept. 30 enrollment report showed Magnolia was at 110 percent of its capacity at the time and projected to hit 120 percent by 2025. It’s state-rated capacity has been revised since then, from 518 to 561 students, according to the enrollment report on the HCPS website and the updated information Brown presented to the APF board.

Red Pump Elementary was at 108 percent of its capacity as of Sept. 30, with 753 students. The Sept. 30 report showed the school hitting 111 percent capacity by 2020. Red Pump has added six students since then, and it is at 103 percent capacity as of February — its state-rated capacity was also revised from 696 to 737 students, according to Brown’s data.

Bel Air Middle School, which has a capacity of 1,318 students, had 1,383 students and was at 105 percent capacity as of February. It’s state-rated capacity has not been revised, and the Sept. 30 enrollment report shows it hitting 110 percent capacity by 2024.

The middle school is about a half-mile north of Homestead-Wakefield Elementary. Multiple schools in Harford County are slated for updates to their state-rated capacity, which must be approved by the Maryland Department of Planning, between January and June of this year, although Bel Air Middle is not one of those listed for an update, according to the data Brown presented.

“We’re finalizing our process for updating the state-rated capacity, and we’ll see where we land,” Brown said when asked about the potential for a moratorium in the Bel Air Middle district.

Read more from The Aegis. »