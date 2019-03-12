Andy Klein, president of Klein's Family Markets, remembered for his philanthropy

When Andy Klein saw a problem, he got it fixed. He either did it himself or rallied the community to do it.

The 65-year-old was behind Harford County getting a new hospital in Bel Air 20 years ago, Temple Adas Shalom being renovated, the Senator Bob Hooper House being built and the new Upper Chesapeake Behavioral Health Center, say those who know him.

“Andy wasn’t a slick motivational speaker, but he was totally sincere, totally committed. You picked up on it and felt moved to join his causes,” Rabbi Gila Ruskin of the Havre de Grace temple said. “That happened at the temple and all over the county.”

Ruskin is among the many in Harford County and beyond mourning Monday’s death of Mr. Klein, president of Klein’s Family Markets. The company operated nine ShopRite stores in Maryland— seven in Harford, one in Baltimore County and one in Baltimore City.

Mr. Klein, 65, of Forest Hill, was one of two people killed in a fiery crash on Route 24 near Ring Factory Road around 7 a.m. A ShopRite tractor-trailer failed to stop and crashed into several vehicles, causing an accident involving 12 vehicles, police say. Mr. Klein was a passenger in one of two vehicles pinned under the tractor-trailer, said Ron Snyder, a spokesman for Maryland State Police.

The crash remains under investigation by the Maryland State Police crash team and commercial vehicle enforcement division, Snyder said Tuesday.

The entire county will feel Mr. Klein’s loss, said Lyle Sheldon, president and CEO of Upper Chesapeake Health.

“They’ve just been big supporters of the county over the years. It started with [his parents] Shirley and Ralph [Klein] and he has carried on that tradition,” he said. “People will find the generosity of not only Andy and his wife, but his entire family. There was obvious philanthropy, but so much more under the radar screen that will be evident.”

Last spring, Klein raised more than $80,000 for Boy Scouts in Harford County as a Good Scout Award recipient.

“It’s not about me, it’s about the Scouting program,” Klein said last year at a banquet honoring him with the award. “I firmly believe in what Scouting does for young men, and soon to be young women.”

A spiritual man

Mr. Klein’s parents, Ralph and Shirley, were among a group that founded Temple Adas Shalom. With very few Jews in Harford County, the Kleins thought it was important there be a synagogue, Ruskin said.

“That was a big important part of Andy because throughout his life he felt he was called upon to carry on the legacy of his parents in many ways, including support of so many institutions of Harford County,” she said. “The Jewish community was one of those.”

Mr. Klein was a very spiritual man, a part of him not many people understood, Ruskin said. He studied Jewish texts and attended services regularly, and often led them.

“He was a man who prayed and who felt very close to God and felt that he had a mission,” Ruskin said.

Mr. Klein likely realized the need to fulfill that mission a few years ago when he was diagnosed with leukemia, she said.

“He had a sense he needed to get the work done God wanted him to do and he was very committed to that. He talked about it to everyone,” Ruskin said.

Among that work was a major renovation of the temple, which included new classrooms, a refurbished sanctuary and a new parking lot, as well as new flooring and lighting.

In addition to donating a substantial amount of his own money to the project, he motivated others to donate as well, she said.

It wasn’t just the big projects though — if Mr. Klein was at a service and saw a light out in the parking lot, or that the trees needed to be trimmed, he would have someone come out and take care of it.

“It’s a small congregation, without a lot of means, but he took good care of us because that was his religious home and his sense of community,” Ruskin said.

Family business

The business started as Klein’s Family Markets in 1925, according to the grocer’s website, when Maurice and Sara Klein opened a general store in then-rural Fallston. Their son Ralph, his wife Shirley, and their sons, including Andrew Klein, continued the business.

Mr. Klein was known for his philanthropy, involvement in charities and a “great” singing voice, said Jeremy Diamond, a Baltimore-based food retailing consultant and director of Diamond Marketing Group.

“It’s a great loss to the business community and the grocery community and to Harford County,” Diamond said. “He really put down his roots there and … provided jobs for thousands of people in his stores. He’s going to be missed.”

Klein’s Family Markets joined New Jersey-based Wakefern Food Corp., which distributes food to member stores from New Hampshire to Virginia, in 2008 and began operating under the ShopRite banner the following year.

The philanthropist

Klein was a member of the Upper Chesapeake Health board and vice chair of the Upper Chesapeake Health Foundation and worked closely with Sheldon, who was with Klein at a fundraiser Sunday afternoon in Havre de Grace, he said.

“I’ve known Andy and his family for 31 years I’ve been in this county,” Sheldon said. “He was a rich addition to Upper Chesapeake and a rich addition to this community.”

Klein played an instrumental role in helping get the Senator Bob Hooper House, the county’s first hospice facility, and the Harford Crisis Center, a newly opened facility to treat mental health and opioid addiction issues, up and running, Sheldon said.

Tony Meoli, who owned several McDonald’s in Harford County for years, said Tuesday he was still in shock over Mr. Klein’s death.

“Andy, the whole Klein family, they’re very good friends of mine,” Meoli said.

He and Mr. Klein always sat next to each other at University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health board meetings.

“Andy was a great guy. He would do anything for you,” Meoli said. “And he would save me a seat right beside me at all our meetings because he knew I was always late.”

Mr. Klein had a very dry sense of humor, Meoli said.

“I guess it depends how well he knew you. With me, who I’ve know for a long time, he was very good with me, very open with me, very honest with me,” he said. “And when he would tell jokes, whether they were funny or not, you laughed.”

Survivors include his wife, the former Jayne Zion; a son, Marshall Klein; two daughters, Sarah Klein and Rachel Klein; two brothers, Michael Klein and Howard Klein; and a granddaughter.