Bel Air's Emma Kleinberg gets ticket to Hollywood on 'American Idol'

Emma Kleinberg is “going to Hollywood.”

The 2015 John Carroll School graduate who grew up in Bel Air sang “American Privilege” by Allen Stone for her “American Idol” audition in October that aired Monday night on ABC.

Kleinberg’s parents, Allen and Kim, watched from their Bel Air home as their daughter belted out the song before judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan.

“I gotta be honest, she’s probably one of the best ones we’ve heard today,” Perry told Kleinberg after she was finished.

Kleinberg is one of about 200 from the tens of thousands of people who auditioned to make it to Hollywood, where she will compete to make it to the live shows, which begin April 15, Allen Kleinberg said.

From Bryan: “You showed us everything. When we didn’t think you had something else, you sprinkled a little more on. You cannot showcase yourself any better, in my opinion.”

And Richie? “You can’t teach confidence. You can’t teach it. We felt comfortable for you, and the more you kept singing the more we felt comfortable. After a point where we just started enjoying the show.”

Kleinberg’s parents, who were with Emma in Louisville, Ky., with their daughter and their son, Alex, 24, hadn’t heard her the audition — producers kept asking questions while she sang.

Kim and Allen were glued to the television as they heard her sing.

“It was awesome,” Kim said.

“She was free. She was not holding back, she felt it,” Allen said.

Matt Button / The Aegis Kim Kleinberg, left, and her husband Allen, right, talk through Facetime with their daughter Emma after watching her performance on American Idol during a watch party with some close friends at their Bel Air Home Monday evening. Kim Kleinberg, left, and her husband Allen, right, talk through Facetime with their daughter Emma after watching her performance on American Idol during a watch party with some close friends at their Bel Air Home Monday evening. (Matt Button / The Aegis)

After her portion of the audition was over, Kleinberg, who watched with friends from her home in Nashville, Tenn., talked with her parents and the several close family and friends, as well as the family dog, gathered in the family room to watch.

“We’re all crying,” Kim said. “It was awesome. You killed it Emma!”

Before her audition aired, Emma and her parents were nervous, not so much for the singing but for her bio, which features family’s recent personal struggles.

Alex, who was diagnosed with bipolar disorder, attempted suicide in November 2017 and suffered a brain injury. Since the attempt, he’s been recovering slowly, Kim said, and this week began ECT therapy.

Electroconvulsive therapy is a procedure in which small electric currents are passed through the brain, intentionally triggering a brief seizure, which seems to cause changes in brain chemistry that can quickly reverse symptoms of certain mental health conditions, according to www.mayoclinic.org.

Alex can comprehend but has difficulty processing information. He was all smiles when Emma emerged from her audition.

“When I saw him smiling, that was just a year of sadness brought to healing,” Kleinberg said as she hugged her brother before anyone else. “It affirmed to me in every sense of the word I’m in the right place.”

