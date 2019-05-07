Porter Drive, Berlin Court closed in Abingdon during 'police activity'

Some Abingdon residents are being asked to stay inside because of ongoing police activity, the Harford County Sheriff’s Office said.

Police were called to the area around 1:30 p.m., Kyle Andersen, public information specialist for the Sheriff’s Office said.

Residents in the area of Porter Drive were asked via Twitter to remain indoors.

Porter Drive and Berlin Court are closed, according to the Sheriff's Office. Route 924 remains open.

Porter Drive is across Route 924 from the Boulevard at Box Hill shopping center.

