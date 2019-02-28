Abingdon library to close for five months to get new roof, new windows, new look inside

The Abingdon Library will have a whole new look when it re-opens in August, the library system CEO said.

The windows — leaking since they were installed when the branch was built 15 years ago — and roof will be replaced and the inside will have new carpet, a fresh coat of paint and will be reconfigured as part of a $1.2 million project, Mary Hastler said. About $500,000 of the price is coming from a state grant.

The branch will be closed during construction, beginning Sunday, through the middle of August, she said.

“It’s hard to close any branch, we hate to do it, but it’s going to be worth it,” Hastler said.

The Abingdon Library is the second busiest of the 11 in the Harford County Public Library system, behind Bel Air, which accounts for about 27 percent of the business, she said. When combined with Abingdon, the two make up about half of all the transactions.

The windows in the building were not installed properly, and they’ve been leaking since, Hastler said.

For years, the county and the library have tried to make temporary repairs, which included a “surfboard” over the information desk that drains into a downspout and then a bucket.

Similar contraptions are strategically placed throughout the branch, she said.

“We’ve tried to camouflage it as much as possible,” Hastler said.

It will be the first facelift for the branch. It includes a new interactive children’s area to support pre- and early literacy skill building and will be the first Harford library to have a sensory room for the library’s “very special little ones,” Hastler said.

“We’ve been big with working with all our populations in the county,” she said.

The public computers will also be moved to along the perimeter of the library, which makes them easier to maintain because the wiring will be in the walls.

The light fixtures will remain the same but will be upgraded with LED lights, she said. Many of the shelves will also be re-arranged.

The library staff will be redeployed during the closure.

The library system is also in the design phase to refresh the Aberdeen Library, primarily the children’s department but with some “surprises” on the adult side, Hastler said.

Following that will be a refresh of the Bel Air branch.

The library system’s facilities master plan is on the library’s website, www.hcplonline.org.

