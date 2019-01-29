Community members share concerns about proposed Abingdon warehouse project with Harford councilman

Andre Johnson, the newly elected Harford County Council member for District A, heard concerns from multiple Abingdon residents Monday about how a proposal to build more than 2.5 million square feet of warehouse, commercial and retail space near the Route 24/I-95 interchange could affect surrounding communities.

“This is not right for our neighborhood,” said Joe Saunders, who lives in the Autumn Run subdivision adjacent to a lot with a proposed 570,000 square-foot warehouse on it.

There are nine lots planned for the 336-acre wooded site between Route 24 and Abingdon Road — the site is zoned for commercial and industrial use. Eight of those lots would be for warehouse or “flex” space, and the remaining lot for individual stores and restaurants, according to an initial plan for the Abingdon Business Park.

The plan is on the Harford County website and was shown to those who attended a Jan. 15 community input meeting at the main Abingdon Fire Company fire house. That meeting was hosted by the property owners, developers and their engineering and planning firm, Morris & Ritchie Associates of Abingdon.

About 150 to 170 people attended that meeting, expressing strenuous opposition to the project. They cited concerns about increasing traffic in an already heavily-traveled area, having brightly-lit and noisy warehouses adjacent to residential areas and the potential harm to the environment and local wildlife.

Those same concerns were shared during the meeting hosted by Johnson Monday night at the Harford County Sheriff’s Office Southern Precinct in Edgewood, where about 60 people filled the meeting room.

Kari Hodgson, who lives close to the main entrance to the site at Edgewood Road and Van Bibber Road, moderated the meeting.

She thanked Johnson for his interest and the residents for coming out to express their concerns.

“I think it really means a lot that we’re all speaking up,” she said.

Johnson said he plans to meet Friday with the developers and engineers to hear from them about the project, plus share residents’ concerns with them.

He said later that he convened Monday’s meeting because he could not attend the Jan. 15 community input meeting, as it fell the same night as a County Council meeting.

Johnson told audience members that “this is beautiful to me” to see them come out for the meeting. He encouraged them to remain in contact with his office and visit the Harford County District A Newsletter page on Facebook for more information.

“I thank you all for coming out, and hopefully after Feb.1 I’ll have some really good information to bring back to the community,” he said.

