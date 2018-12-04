Police: Employee attacked with pepper spray during morning robbery at Walmart in Aberdeen

Aberdeen Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying three suspects who they say robbed the Aberdeen Walmart and attacked an employee with pepper spray.

According to police, on Monday at 5 a.m. three men entered the store at 645 S. Philadelphia Blvd. and approached an employee in the electronics section. While speaking with the employee at the counter, the men asked to view smart watches.

Courtesy Aberdeen Police Department Aberdeen police released this image of a man they say is suspected in a robbery at the Aberdeen Walmart Monday morning. Aberdeen police released this image of a man they say is suspected in a robbery at the Aberdeen Walmart Monday morning. (Courtesy Aberdeen Police Department)

Once a storage area was unlocked, the men shoved the worker to the ground, and one suspect used pepper sprayed on the employee, police said.

Various electronics were taken and the suspects fled, police said.

Anyone with information may contact Sgt. Tomlinson of the Aberdeen Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division at 410-272-2121.