Aberdeen police seek man who groped sales associate, possibly two, at Target

Aberdeen police are looking for the man who groped a Target employee Monday after asking her for help, city police said.

It is believed to be the second such incident in the store and police are concerned it might be happening elsewhere.

“Obviously with situations like this, it’s a potential repeat offender,” Lt. Will Reiber of the Aberdeen Police Department said. “We don’t know if he’s engaged in similar behavior in other retail establishments in the area.”

A sales associate reported to police Tuesday that when she was working in the store around 10:15 a.m. Monday, a man approached her in the aisle she was working and asked for help scanning merchandise that was on the top shelf, Reiber said.

As she reached up to the shelf, the man grabbed her in a sexual manner, police said.

When she began to say something to him, the man turned and walked away.

In investigating the assault, Aberdeen police were notified of a similar incident in the store two weeks ago that was not reported to police, Reiber said.

“We believe it was credible, there is a distinct similarity,” he said.

Anyone with information as to the man’s identity is asked to contact Aberdeen police immediately at 410-272-2121.

“No one was injured, but obviously someone is acting with predatory behavior and it looks like it’s potentially happened more than once,” Reiber said. “We don’t want to see anything escalate. These type of events occur until they get caught.”

Read more from The Aegis. »

Courtesy photo / Aberdeen Police Department A man driving this vehicle is suspected of groping a woman sexually while she was working at Target in Aberdeen Monday. Anyone with information is asked to call Aberdeen police at 410-272-2121. A man driving this vehicle is suspected of groping a woman sexually while she was working at Target in Aberdeen Monday. Anyone with information is asked to call Aberdeen police at 410-272-2121. (Courtesy photo / Aberdeen Police Department)

Harford County’s “Choose Civility” campaign kicked off with a breakfast event at the Water’s Edge Events Center in Belcamp on Wednesday. Harford County’s “Choose Civility” campaign kicked off with a breakfast event at the Water’s Edge Events Center in Belcamp on Wednesday. SEE MORE VIDEOS