Aberdeen Police officers growing beards, collecting toys and food

As Aberdeen Police Department officers grow their beards for “No Shave November,” they’ll also be collecting toys and food for local charities.

During “No Shave November,” many members of Aberdeen Police Department — male and female — will give up shaving to raise money for cancer research and treatment and to educate people about cancer prevention measures, Lt. Will Reiber says in a video posted on the department’s Facebook page.

Follow the officers’ as their “fall foliage,” as Reiber called it, begins to grow.

To donate, visit https://no-shave.org/team/AberdeenPDMD.

The department is also conducting its annual holiday toy and food drive through Dec. 15.

“We are looking to collect non-perishable food items and new toy donations to benefit Grove Presbyterian Church Deacons Cupboard and the USMC Toys for Tots Harford County Detachment,” according to a flier.

Donations can be dropped off at the Aberdeen Police Department at 60 N. Parke St., or to any uniformed Aberdeen Police officer.

“Remember, you have the ability to help us make this holiday season a little better for those less fortunate in Aberdeen,” the flier reads. “Bring in your new toys, canned goods and non-perishable food items to us today!”

For questions, contact Jennifer Liberto, 410-272-2121, ext. 102 or jliberto@aberdeenmd.gov.

Read more from The Aegis. »

Harford County’s “Choose Civility” campaign kicked off with a breakfast event at the Water’s Edge Events Center in Belcamp on Wednesday. Harford County’s “Choose Civility” campaign kicked off with a breakfast event at the Water’s Edge Events Center in Belcamp on Wednesday. SEE MORE VIDEOS