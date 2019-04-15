Aberdeen police save baby opossums after mom struck by train

Officers from the Aberdeen Police Department rescued four baby opossums on Saturday after the mother opossum was struck by a train behind the Frito-Lay facility on Hickory Drive.

The officers scooped up three of the babies from the tracks, and saw a fourth squirming inside the mother’s marsupial pouch, according to the department’s social media accounts.

Sgt. Shannon Persuhn, who is shown in a YouTube video the department posted helping the opossums, said they were spotted by a few youths and reported to police.

All four were taken to the police department and later turned over to a wildlife rescue in an attempt to save their lives.

Persuhn did not have an update on the animals’ status as of Monday morning. She said there was some concern from the members of the wildlife rescue that the animals were too small to take a bottle and they were looking into feeding tubes for the opossums.