Aberdeen Library to undergo renovations in June

The Aberdeen Library will be closed two Saturdays in June and will have limited services for about two weeks while it undergoes renovations.

The library, located at 21 Franklin Street, will be closed June 1 and June 15. From Monday, June 3, to Friday, June 14, only the children’s department will be open. Customers will be able to pick up items on hold.

Computer access will not be available during these two weeks. The library is encouraging customers to visit any of the other nine open branches for full library services during this period. (The Abingdon Library is closed for a $1.2 million renovation at this time. It is set to reopen in August.)

Phase one of the renovation project will begin in the adult department with the demolition of floor bulkheads, new carpeting, shelving replacement and new furnishings. The children’s department renovation will follow, and will include an outdoor story garden. All renovations are scheduled to be completed by the end of 2019.

"We thank our customers for their patience as we renovate the Aberdeen Library," said Mary Hastler, CEO of Harford County Public Library, in a prepared statement. "The renovations will make the Aberdeen Library an even better place for our customers to learn and explore. Those who typically use the Aberdeen Library are invited to visit any of the other branches and to use the many resources available on HCPLonline.org."

Updates on the project will be posted to HCPLonline.org as information becomes available.