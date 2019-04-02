Aberdeen man sought in Swan Street home invasion

Aberdeen police are looking for a man suspected in a Saturday home invasion on Swan Street.

Just before 2:30 p.m., police received a call for a home invasion in the first block of Swan Street, where two women, ages 23 and 55, said Kennis Lambert, 29, entered the home to resolve a debt, according to Aberdeen Police.

When one of the women tried to run away, Lambert allegedly chased her down, then punched and choked her, police said.

Lambert allegedly removed property from the victim and fled the residence in a blue SUV driven by a male known only as “Steve,” police said.

The woman was taken by Aberdeen Fire Department ambulance to Harford Memorial Hospital for treatment of her injuries; the other woman was not injured during the incident.

A warrant has been issued for Lambert’s arrest and police ask that anyone with information regarding his whereabouts contact the Aberdeen Police Department at 410-272-2121 and request to speak with Det. Sgt. Tomlinson.