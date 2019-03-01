You can sponsor a Flag of Honor to line Festival Park in Aberdeen on Memorial Day weekend

For the last four years over Memorial Day weekend in Aberdeen, dozens of flags lined Festival Park, a tribute to service men and women.

Being next to Aberdeen Proving Ground, much of the community’s focus is on the military, said Mike Bennett, director of the Aberdeen Chamber of Commerce, which coordinates the Flags of Honor.

“With Memorial Day to honor our veterans, people who served, its’ a way for a family to say they’re very proud,” said Bennett, a Vietnam veteran.

The Chamber of Commerce offers two types of sponsorships. A general sponsorship is $50 a year or $100 for three years. Corporate sponsorships are $150 a year or $300 for three years, Wolfe said.

Each flag is on a pole and bears a 5-by-7-inch plaque of the service man or woman, the branch of the military in which they served, what era they served in and the sponsor of the flag.

Bennett sponsored a flag for his father, a World War II veteran.

“It’s just overwhelming” to see the flags, he said. “It’s pretty cool to do that, to walk around and look at the names.”

Bennett was mayor of Aberdeen for eight years, from 2007 to 2015, and Festival Park is a special place in the community, he said.

The last few years about 50 flags have been set up around the park, according to Bennett.

This year the chamber is hoping to get 100 to line the park, said Garry Wolfe, a member of the chamber board of directors.

The chamber is also looking for volunteers to put up the flags the Thursday before the weekend and take them down on Tuesday, Wolfe said.

“A lot will depend on volunteers. If we can get a bunch of people to give us some time, it will be quick, it will look good and it will be great for the community,” he said.

It would be a great project for scouts or high school students who need to complete community service or elementary school students looking to complete Patriot Project requirements, Bennett said.

The Flags of Honor has been well-received in recent years, said Scott Paul, who is on the chamber’s board of directors, said.

“It hasn’t gotten a lot of push,” Paul said. “We’d like to get the word out there.”

Money raised through the Flags of Honor pay for scholarships. The chamber raised about $1,500 in 2017 and $1,200 to $1,300 in 2018, Wolfe said.

In addition to the $1,000 scholarship the chamber typically awards, a second scholarship, for $500, was awarded last year to a candidate who finished hundredths of a point behind the winner.

“It would be nice if we can continue to do that,” Wolfe said.

To sponsor a flag, visit https://www.aberdeencc.org/flags-of-honor-sponsorship or email Bennett at director@aberdeencc.org; Wolfe at adspecip@comcast.net; or Paul at scottp@harcocu.org.

