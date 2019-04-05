Fire officials seeking man in arson attempt at Aberdeen apartment

Deputy state fire marshals are asking for the community’s help identifying a person they say is responsible for an arson attempt Thursday night at an Aberdeen apartment complex.

Surveillance footage shows a man entering a Perrywood Garden Apartment building at approximately 9:30 p.m., according to a news release from the Office of the State Fire Marshal.

The man places a blanket on the floor, douses it with a flammable liquid, then makes a failed attempt to ignite the blanket, the fire marshal said. He then picks up the blanket, flees the building and discards the items outside.

Courtesy of Office of the State Fire Marshal The fire marshal is asking for the community’s help identifying this man, who deputies say is responsible for an arson attempt Thursday night at the Perrywood Garden apartment complex in Aberdeen. The fire marshal is asking for the community’s help identifying this man, who deputies say is responsible for an arson attempt Thursday night at the Perrywood Garden apartment complex in Aberdeen. (Courtesy of Office of the State Fire Marshal)

The Aberdeen Fire Department was called to the apartments in the 200 block of Mayberry Drive around 10:30 p.m. for a reported fuel leak. That’s when firefighters discovered a large puddle of suspected gasoline on the second floor of the apartment building, the fire marshal said.

While searching for a source of the fuel, they found an empty plastic gasoline container outside the building. Firefighters then called the fire marshal to investigate.

The Office of the State Fire Marshal requests those living in the community or anyone who can identify this suspect, to contact the Northeast Regional Office at 410-836-4846 or Arson Hotline at 1-800-492-7529.